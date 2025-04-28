Famous People Born on April 28: April 28 marks the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. Among them are actress Jessica Alba, known for her roles in films like Fantastic Four and Sin City, and Spanish footballer Juan Mata, who has had a successful career with top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. Also celebrating are actress Penélope Cruz, famed for her roles in Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Pirates of the Caribbean, and Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has starred in several hit Tamil and Telugu films, including Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, and Super Deluxe. Sharman Joshi, born on April 28, is a talented Indian actor known for his roles in films like 3 Idiots and Rang De Basanti. Other notable birthdays include TV host Jay Leno, footballer Andy Flower, and director Nikkhil Advani.

Famous April 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jessica Alba Saddam Hussein (28 April 1937 – 30 December 2006) Penélope Cruz Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bridget Moynahan Jay Leno Juan Mata Andy Flower Sharman Joshi Koel Mallick Anupriya Patel Suhasi Dhami Nikkhil Advani

