On November 26, 2008, Mumbai witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history. A group of 10 terrorists from Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a coordinated assault on multiple locations across the city, including the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and the Jewish cultural centre Nariman House. The attacks lasted over 60 hours, claiming 166 lives and leaving hundreds injured. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: BJP, Congress, Politicians Pay Tributes To Martyrs and Victims of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack by Pakistani Terrorists That Shook Entire India.

The heroism displayed during the attacks remains etched in public memory, especially the sacrifices of police officers, NSG commandos, and civilians who risked their lives to save others. Figures such as Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, and Tukaram Omble became enduring symbols of bravery, with Omble sacrificing his life to apprehend Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving attacker. The anniversary of 26/11 serves as a solemn reminder of Mumbai’s resilience and the ongoing global fight against terrorism.

Several movies and shows have depicted the horrors of this heinous attack while paying tribute to the heroes who saved countless lives. Below, we explore five films and series that portray the 26/11 attacks and where they can be streamed.

The Attacks of 26/11

A Still From The Attacks of 26/11

This film inadvertently caused political ripples when director Ram Gopal Varma accompanied then Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh to the aftermath of the attacks at Hotel Taj, leading to public outcry and political fallout. Released five years later, the movie stars Nana Patekar as Rakesh Maria, the real-life police officer who spearheaded the operation. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, it remains a stark recounting of the events. The Attacks of 26/11 is streaming on JioCinema and MX Player.

Hotel Mumbai

A Still From Hotel Mumbai

Directed by Anthony Maras, this international production focuses on the Taj Hotel siege. Dev Patel stars as a hotel employee, while Anupam Kher plays the real-life Chef Hemant Oberoi, whose bravery became legendary. The film also features Armie Hammer in a pivotal role. Hotel Mumbai is streaming on Zee5. Hotel Mumbai Movie Review: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer Revisit The Horrors of 26/11 in This Emotionally Intense Saga.

Major

A Still From Major

A tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the sole NSG commando casualty during the operation to eliminate terrorists at the Taj, this 2022 Telugu biopic stars Adivi Sesh in the titular role. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj. Major is currently available on Netflix.

State of Siege: 26/11

A Still From State of Siege: 26/11

This gripping series, created by Abhimanyu Singh, delves into the many perspectives of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, showcasing the city held hostage and the questionable ethics of TRP-driven news coverage. The ensemble cast includes Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Jyoti Gauba, Vivek Dahiya, and Tara Alisha Berry. State of Siege: 26/11 is streaming on Zee5.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

A Still From Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Created by Nikkhil Advani, this critically acclaimed series focuses on the doctors at Bombay General Hospital and their struggles during the attacks. Starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, the show is an emotional portrayal of resilience. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is streaming on Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).