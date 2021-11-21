We are stepping on the last week of November 2021, and there are several captivating movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, Voot Select and Netflix. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Hawkeye, which will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 24. Created by Jonathan Igla, the action-adventure mini series is based on the Marvel Comics superhero Hawkeye, focusing on the experiences of Young Avenger, Kate M. Bishop, who bag on the role after the original Avenger, Clint Barton. The TV series features Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton from the movie series, alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. It also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox, among others. Hawkeye Early Reactions: Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner’s Solid Performances in This Disney+ Series Are Winning Hearts!

Another big release of the week would be Illegal Season 2, which will premiere on Voot Select on November 25. The thriller courtroom drama is directed by Sahir Raza and has a fantastic gripping story. The web show stars Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Kubbra Sait, Piyush Mishra and Satyadeep Mishra. Neha will reprise her role back as lawyer Niharika Singh on the second season. Another interesting release of the week would be Chhorii, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the flick is the remake of Marathi-language film Lapachhapi. The horror movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the key role, beside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. Chhorii Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Amazon Prime Video Horror Movie Is Truly Spine Chilling (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Jonas Brothers Family Roast: November 23, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Hawkeye: November 24, 2021 | Multi-Lingual (Primary - English)

2. Dil Bekraar: November 26, 2021

Voot Select

1. Illegal Season 2: November 25, 2021

Lionsgate Play

1. Hiccups and Hookups: November 26, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. Chhorii: November 26, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. 2024: November 23, 2021

2. The Beatles - Get Back: November 25, 2021

SonyLIV

1. #Bro: November 26, 2021 | Telugu

ZEE5

1. Republic: November 26, 2021 | Telugu

2. Baazi: November 28, 2021 | Bengali

Aha Video

1. Romantic: November 26, 2021 | Telugu

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

