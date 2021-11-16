Chhorii trailer is out! Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror movie will surely give you chills with spooky and scary scenes. The synopsis of Amazon Prime Video's movie reads, "It tells a haunting tale of a modern young couple, Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) and Hemant, based in the heartland of India. Sakshi, who is 8 months pregnant, and Hemant are forced by challenging life circumstances to seek shelter in an isolated house surrounded by large sugarcane fields. The house is inhabited by an old couple who seem to know more than they tell. Unknown to Sakshi, there are mysterious evil forces in the fields who are after her and her unborn child." The video promises some real horror, for sure. If you are a lover of horror genre, this is a must-watch flick!

Check Out The Trailer Below:

