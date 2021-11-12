Early reactions of Disney+ series Hawkeye is out! And, by going with the reviews Hailee Steinfeld is winning hearts absolutely. The synopsis of the series reads, "While in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas." As per the critics, the action-adventure show is phenomenal, perfect and cool. Hawkeye Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner Team Up to Hit the Bullseye in This Christmas-Themed Marvel Series (Watch Video).

Check Out Hawkeye Early Reactions Below:

Phenomenal!!

The first reactions to #Hawkeye are calling it phenomenal, smart, funny and the "best introduction to a Marvel show" with critics already "looking forward to the day when Kate Bishop meets Yelena Belova" pic.twitter.com/mOxO6prISy — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) November 11, 2021

Nailed It!!

Hailee Steinfeld couldn't have brought Kate Bishop to life any better than she has. She nails it. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ixYEBlCXiM — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

Cool!!

#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it. Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark! The future for Kate & Clint's dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3! pic.twitter.com/BzBsuc5XmC — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

Fun To Watch!!

The first two episodes of #Hawkeye jump around to establish various elements, seemingly setting up the bulk of the story for later. It's a lot of fun to watch through Kate's eyes! Street level New York stuff is great. The MCU ties are already quite surprising, always love those! pic.twitter.com/PHsGgabH3U — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

Really Cool!!

The first scene of #Hawkeye is really, really cool. MCU fans are going to eat it up. Please don't spoil it for people. It's just really cool to experience the scene when you're not expecting it. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 11, 2021

Refreshing!!

First 2 episodes of #Hawkeye are a great introduction and somewhat refreshing. Was really enjoyable to see a small scale MCU story that reminded me of the good Marvel Netflix stuff Hailee Steinfeld shines as Kate Bishop & immediately makes the role her own. Excited for the rest! pic.twitter.com/vORI9q9e8m — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) November 11, 2021

Best!!

My bet is that Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop will become one of best female superhero characters in phase 4 of the MCU. Steinfeld is charming, funny and such a bad ass. She makes the character her own. I predict big things are in store for @HaileeSteinfeld in the MCU. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/B3nNJ4Hzc1 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 11, 2021

Refreshing Break!!

#Hawkeye is a refreshing break from the grand-scale cosmic (and multiversal) madness we've seen from the MCU recently, going fully street-level to deliver a fun and engaging Christmas-coloured murder mystery. Full review on @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/avQubJj6RM — Ariel (@AriRELK) November 11, 2021

Perfect!!

Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes in & I was a sobbing mess. Feels the most MCU of the Marvel shows with action & story. Great Kate Bishop introduction (@HaileeSteinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. SO MANY COMIC NODS! Avengers musical in real life, please. #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/vW6uv4jOay — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)