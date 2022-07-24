As we look at the series and movies released on the OTT platforms this week, let's take a close look at the exciting ott releases of the week, especially on streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 and more. The biggest release of the week is undoubtedly Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry which is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. The trailer of the film got mixed reviews from the audiences and Janhvi is seen playing the role of Jaya Kumari, a seemingly innocent girl from Bihar who is willing to go to any lengths for her terminally ill mother, played by Mita Vashisht. Alia Bhatt’s Direct to OTT Release, #Darlings Trailer out Tomorrow. – Latest Tweet by LetsOTT GLOBAL.

The next exciting release is the Netflix show Masaba Masaba which is back with Season 2 and the mother-daughter duo of Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are finally returning to the screen on July 29. Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh is back on the small screen as he will be back in action with ZEE5's crime show Rangbaaz season 3. The show is set to premiere on July 29. This week is packed with 15 Ott releases and below is the detailed list of the web series and movies premiering on the digital platforms. Marvel at SDCC 2022: Secret Invasion, Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order and More – All MCU Phase 5 Projects and Release Dates Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

OTT Series Releasing This Week:

Netflix

1. Street Food-USA: 26th July 2022

2. Dream Home Makeover S3: 27th July 2022

3. The Most Hated Man on the Internet: 27th July 2022

4. Keep Breathing: 28th July 2022

5. Case Closed-Zero's Tea Time: 29th July 2022 | Japanese

6. Masaba Masaba S2: 29th July 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Case Toh Banta Hai: 29th July 2022 | Amazon Mini

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Adamas: 27th July 2022 | Korean

2. Big Mouth: 29th July 2022 | Korean

ZEE5

1. Paper Rocket: 29th July 2022 | Tamil & Telugu

2. Rangbaaz S3: 29th July 2022

Hoichoi

1. Sampurna: 29th July 2022 | Bengali

OTT Movies Releasing This Week:

Netflix

1. Purple Hearts: 29th July 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. 19 (1) (a): 29th July 2022 | Malayalam

2. Good Luck Jerry: 29th July 2022

