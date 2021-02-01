February 2021 has just begun and there are some interesting movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime. Talking about the biggest release of the film is John David Washington and Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie which is all set to premiere on Netflix on Feb 5. Helmed by Sam Levinson, the film has the two stars playing a couple and going by its trailer looks like it explores the nature of modern-day relationships. Speaking about the Indian releases, it is Kunal Kohli's directorial Lahore Confidential which is a cross-border romantic drama which is coming to ZEE5 on Feb 4. The film stars Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh in the titular role. I&B Ministry to Issue Fresh Guidelines for OTT Platforms, Informs Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Anup Soni and Paoli Dam's suspense-thriller Raat Baaki Hai looks promising too going by its trailer and the movie is arriving on ZEE5 on February 4 as well. There are few international films lined up to release on Netflix and the list includes Chinese movie The Yin-Yang Master, Korean film Space Sweepers and Italian flick The Last Paradiso. Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek's thriller Bliss is releasing on Amazon Prime on February 5 and you might not want to miss this. Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies and series releasing on the ott platforms this week. Actress Maanvi Gagroo Feels OTT Doesn’t Need Censorship but Regulation

Series Releasing on OTT

Netflix

1. Invisible City S1: February 5, 2021 | Portuguese

2. Hache S2: February 5, 2021 | Spanish

ZEE5 | Alt Balaji

1. LSD: Love Scandal & Doctors: February 5, 2021

Films Releasing on OTT

ZEE5

1. Raat Baaki Hai" February 4, 2021

2. Lahore Confidential: February 4, 2021

Netflix

1. Malcolm & Marie: February 5, 2021

2. The Yin-Yang Master: February 5, 2021 | Mandarin

3. Space Sweepers: February 5, 2021 | Korean

4. Strip Down, Rise Up: February 5, 2021 | Documentary

5. The Last Paradiso: February 5, 2021 | Italian

Amazon Prime

1. Bliss: February 5, 2021

