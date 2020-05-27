Parag Tyagi's Father Passes Away, Bhramrakshas Actor and Wife Shefali Jariwala Fly Down To Hometown For Last Rights

Parag Tyagi With Parents, (Right) With Shefali Jariwala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Parag Tyagi, who was last seen on television in Zee5's Aghori, lost his father on May 25, 2020, to a heart attack. The actor and his wife, ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala were able to fly down to Delhi and drive to the actor's hometown in Modinagar, near to Ghaziabad, reported India Forums. Parag's parents resided in Modinagar, Ghaziabad. The actor has an older brother, Anurag Tyagi, who is settled in Australia. Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi Tells Asim Riaz That Himanshi Khurana Is Waiting Outside For Him, Brother Umar Confirms The Statements (Watch Video).

Parag told the portal, "Yes he was not well. And it happened on Monday. He went for his dialysis and suddenly he got an attack. Shefali and I reached yesterday. We took a flight from Mumbai and luckily the flight services had already started or else we would had to travel by road." Bigg Boss 13: Here's WHAT Parag Tyagi Has To Say About Wife Shefali Jariwala and Her Ex Sidharth Shukla's Stay In The House.

Parag was recently in the news for his entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house to support his wife Shefali Jariwala. He had also threatened Shefali's ex-friend Asim Riaz against hurting her and received a lot of flak for his threatening ways with Asim. However, he was also the bearer of good news for the BB13 runner-up as he had told him of Himanshi Khurana's break up and the fact that Himanshi was waiting to meet Asim after the show.