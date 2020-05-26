Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide

Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Can we officially term 2020 as the worst year ever? As almost every single day we are coming across death news from the entertainment industry. It was just a week back when we heard about TV actor Manmeet Grewal committing suicide and here comes the news of another celebrity who ended her life. This time its TV actress Preksha Mehta who has been part of many prominent television shows like Crime Patrol, Meri Durga and Laal Ishq. Reportedly, the actress committed suicide at her Indore home. She was just 25 years of age and had also worked in Akshay Kumar's film PadMan. This is really sad considering that she was so young. Actor Mohit Baghel Dies At 26 Due to Cancer; Parineeti Chopra Mourns the Loss of Her Jabariya Jodi Co-Star (View Tweet).

As per media reports, Preksha hanged herself to a ceiling fan and ended her life on Monday night at her resident in Bajrang Nagar. The reports further elaborate that she was found hanging by one of her family members at 6.30 am in the morning and immediately was rushed to the hospital but sadly could not survive. Mehta has shifted to her hometown just before the lockdown. Preksha's last Instagram post was also super sad and showcased that she was indeed going through some stress, it read,"Sabse bura hota hai sapno ka mar jana". Aadat Se Majboor Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide Due To Depression Caused By The Lockdown.

Here's Her Last Instagram Post:

Preksha Mehta's Instagram Story

The TV actress has left a suicide note but has not mentioned the reason behind taking the huge step confirmed Hira Nagar police station in-charge, Rajeev Bhadoriya. He added, “Preksha was a TV actor and was in the city since the lockdown. We are investigating the case further to know the reason of her suicide." May her soul rest in peace.