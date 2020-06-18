Paras Chhabra Replaces Ex-Flame Akanksha Puri's Name From His Life By Pulling Off This 'Bigg Boss' Stunt (Watch Video)

Actor Paras Chhabra, who made all the noise in Bigg Boss 13 for publicly stating that he wanted to break up with then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and also that he had got her name tattooed on his wrist just to appease her, had said that once the lockdown ends, he will get rid of her name from his hand. Akanksha already beat Paras a few months back when she changed her 'Paras' tattoo on her wrist to a bar code with the letters 'Being Me' written above it. And Paras too has finally made good on his talk and gotten his tattoo rectified. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Ex Akanksha Puri Gets Rid of Her Wrist Tattoo of His Name; Gives It a ‘Being Me’ Twist.

In a video that Paras himself posted, he altered his 'Akanksha' tattoo to that of Bigg Boss' eye. He even captioned the video, "Bigg boss ne meri aankh khol di 👁 #biggboss #abrakadabraparaschhabra #paraschhabra" Paras Chhabra Wants To Eliminate THIS Memory of Ex Akanksha Puri From His Life Post Lockdown (Deets Inside).

Check Out His Tattoo Below:

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri were going strong until the former stepped into the Bigg Boss 13 house. He soon landed eyes on Mahira Sharma and his affections for her were so evident that despite Akanksha standing up and supporting Paras outside the house on multiple occasions, their relationship went sour, with both Paras and Akanksha slinging mud onto each other. The pair are no longer together and Paras has openly declared that he is in love with Mahira Sharma, who still maintains that she and Paras are good friends only.

