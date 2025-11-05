Bollywood actor turned politician Govinda publicly apologised for his wife Sunita Ahuja's recent comments about their family priest Pandit Mukesh Shukla. During Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Sunita Ahuja had criticised Pandit Shukla’s practices, and many considered her comments disrespectful towards the priest. Now, Govinda has clarified that he does not support these comments and has expressed his utmost respect for Pandit Mukesh Shukla and his family. ‘Just That She Says Things She Shouldn’t’: Govinda Opens Up About Forgiving Wife Sunita Ahuja on ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’, Actor Also Dismisses Divorce Rumours.

Govinda Apologises to Pandit Mukesh Shukla

According to Mid-day, on November 4, Govinda, in a video, said, "My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Sujla on the podcast, and I condemn them. My deepest apologies," The Partner actor revealed, "Oandit Mukesh ji and his family have been with me in tough times, and I respect him a lot.

What Did Sunita Ahuja Say About Pandit Mukesh Shukla?

Para Chhabra, during his podcast with Sunita Ahuja, had said that not all priests have the right intentions. Ahuja quickly agreed with the host and said, "We also have one in our house, Govinda's pandit. He is also like this only. Get puja's done, charges INR 2 lakh."

She added, "God will accept the prayers that you do on your own. I don't believe in all this. Even if I donate or do any good deed, I do it with my own hands for my karma. Darne waala dar jaata hai."

Govinda Publicly Apologises to His Family Priest Pandit Mukesh Shukla

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda’s Affair Rumours

During the podcast, Sunita also opened up about rumours of Govinda having an affair with a Marathi actress. She said, "I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But, till the moment, I don't see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can't declare anything. I ahve heard that its a Marathi actress." ‘Sona Kitna Sona Ha’: Govinda Gifts Wife Sunita Ahuja Stunning Gold Necklace on Karwa Chauth 2025; Actor’s Wife Flaunts It on Social Media Amid Past Divorce Rumours (View Post).

Watch Paras Chhabra’s Podcast With Sunita Ahuja:

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987 and have been in the spotlight since December 2024 due to rumours of trouble in their marital life. However, the couple has dismissed the rumours on multiple occasions. Govinda is currently busy with his upcoming films.

