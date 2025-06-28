In a shocking turn of events, actress Shefali Jariwala, best known as the "Kaanta Laga Girl", died on Friday (June 27) after suffering a heart attack. She was 42 at the time of her passing. The actress was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai but was declared dead on arrival. According to reports, she was taken to the Belleuve Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri on Friday night by her husband, Parag Tyagi and their close friends. She was taken to the emergency unit, where doctors declared her "brought dead." Shefali Jariwala's passing has left the entire entertainment industry shocked, and celebrities like Mika Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Kushal Tandon and Kamya Punjabi took to social media to express their condolences. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

Shefali Jariwala’s Untimely Passing Leaves Celebrities Heartbroken

The Indian entertainment industry was left in utter disbelief as the news of Shefali Jariwala's passing surfaced on social media. The actress who shot to fame with her unforgettable performance in Akshay Kumar's song "Kaanta Laga" and later in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13, celebrities and fans were heartbroken, wth tributes pouring in from all corners. Singer Mika Singh, a longtime friend of Shefali Jariwala, was among the first ones to react. Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared a post and wrote, "I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti."

Mika Singh Mourns Shefwali Jariwala’s Passing – See Post

Actor and Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of Shefali Jariwala and expressed his shock over her passing. He later took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his grief over heartbreaking news and wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. RIP."

Aly Goni Grieves About Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Passing

Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace 💔 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 27, 2025

Singer Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of Shefali Jariwala and wrote, "RIP Shefali. You went too early!" Television actor Kushal Tandon also shared a pictures of of the actress on his Instagram storiesand wrote, "Life is unpredictable and short. RIP Shefali."

Kushal Tandon Reacts to Shefali Jariwala’s Passing

TV actress and Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi also shared her grief about Shefali Jariwala's passing online. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a screenshot of a post about Shefali's untimely passing and wrote, "I can't get over this news... My heart is sinking. Shefali (heartbroken emoji)."

Kamya Punjabi Mourns Shefali Jariwala’s Passing

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra, who had once hosted Shefali Jariwala on his podcast, also expressed his condolences on her passing on social media. Sharing a picture with the "Kaanata Laga" fame, Paras wrote. "Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi janta." Shefali Jariwala Dies: ‘Kaanta Laga’, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ Fame Passes Away at 42, Cardiac Arrest Reported Cause.

Paras Chhabra Mourns Shefali Jariwala’s Passing

During this difficult time, we pray for strength for the actress’s family and loved ones and hope her soul finds peace.

