Actor Parag Tyagi leaves no chance to express his immense love for his late better half, Shefali Jariwala. Showing his longing for her yet again, he penned an emotional note assuring that he will wait for her forever.

Posting a video compilation of a few precious moments with Shefali, Parag penned on his IG, "I will wait for u even if forever leads me to sky & if I can’t find u thee I will beg the heavens to find u & tell u, remind u, of your forgotten vows, that I am vows and you are mine, no matter what happens my love is and will always be yours no matter what they will say, u will still be the one, I adore and I will wait for u forever . See u there and can’t wait to meet u ther (sic)."

Parag Tyagi’s Touching Message for Late Wife Shefali Jariwala

"Pls call me as soon as possible is can’t breath without u my pari meri gundi (Folded hands and love kiss emoji)", he added.

On Monday, Parag marked Shefali's father’s birthday with another heartfelt note assuring that he is always with him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped a video from his father-in-law’s birthday celebrations. One of the stills showed Shefali's father kissing the tattoo of Shefali that Parag has inked on his chest.

“Happy birthday dad from your Shefu #shefalijariwala . I am always with u dad. Love u dad so much. Your shefu @shivanijariwala19 @sunita.jariwala,” Parag captioned the post.

Previously, Parag announced that all his social media platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube, will now be dedicated to Shefali Jariwala and her foundation.

Making the announcement, he wrote, “Coming very soon with Pari’s channel on YouTube. My Instagram and YouTube is dedicated to her and for her foundation #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Any promotion and monetary coming from these are going to my Pari’s foundation." ‘Happy Birthday Dad From Your Shefu’: Parag Tyagi Pens Note for Late Wife Shefali Jariwala’s Father on Birthday (View Post).

"We are so overwhelmed with all your love and blessings. Just keep loving us so we can fulfill her dream together. Love you all from us — me, Pari, and Simba,” he added.

