Mumbai, September 6: Actor Parag Tyagi penned a note for his late wife Shefali Jariwala’s father’s birthday and said that he is always with him. Parag took to Instagram to share a video from his father-in-law’s birthday celebrations, which featured a compilation of pictures. In one of the images, the late actress’ father is seen kissing the tattoo of Shefali that Parag has inked on his chest. “Happy birthday dad from your Shefu #shefalijariwala . I am always with u dad. Love u dad so much. Your shefu @shivanijariwala19 @sunita.jariwala,” Parag wrote as the caption.

On September 3, Parag announced that his social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, will now be dedicated to his late wife Shefali Jariwala and her foundation. Parag took to Instagram, where he shared the news. “Coming very soon with Pari’s channel on YouTube. My Instagram and YouTube is dedicated to her and for her foundation #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Any promotion and monetary coming from these are going to my Pari’s foundation,” Parag wrote. ‘Coming Very Soon’: Parag Tyagi Announces New YouTube Channel and His Social Media Dedicated to Late Wife Shefali Jariwala To Support Her Foundation (Watch Video).

He added: “We are so overwhelmed with all your love and blessings. Just keep loving us so we can fulfill her dream together. Love you all from us — me, Pari, and Simba,” Parag expressed. Shefali passed away on June 27, 2025 due to a cardiac arrest. It was on August 19, when Parag announced the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation. He also has taken charge of kids' welfare and education through it. Shefali Jariwala was widely known for her breakout performance in the iconic 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away aged 42. Jariwala was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband after she was found unresponsive. ‘I Saw You for the First Time 15 Years Back’: Parag Tyagi Remembers First Meeting With Late Wife Shefali Jariwala on 15th Anniversary, Promises To Keep Her Traditions Alive (Watch Post).

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after appearing in the remixed music video 'Kaanta Laga', which dominated the Indian pop scene in the early 2000s. Her popularity earned her a role in Salman Khan's film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and she went on to star in the 2019 web series 'Baby Come Naa'. She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' with her friend and ex-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who tragically passed away under similar circumstances in his 40s.

