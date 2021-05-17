Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has been working hard to help his state Uttarakhand battle the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been actively campaigning on Instagram for international donations for the state. "Guys We can also receive international donations! Please Donate!! Please Help #PLEASEHELPUTTARAKHAND. Please Donate. -- Raghav Juyal & Friends," wrote Raghav, in one of his many posts along with a G pay number. Sonu Sood Busts A Fake Donation Post Attributed To His Foundation (View Pic).

The actor recently shared a video about the worsened Covid situation in Uttarakhand and how the administration was getting distress calls from remote villages of the state regarding medical needs in the pandemic. Raghav and his team who were eager to help in the crisis situation, subsequently stepped in. Anupam Kher Donates Oxygen Concentrators, BiPAP Machines to BMC for COVID-19 Crisis (View Post).

Check Out Raghav Juyal's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal)

Raghav, his friends and a team of over 100 volunteers across the country are helping citizens battle the second wave of Covid-19. The team is working to procure Oxygen cylinders, beds and medicines and repeatedly appealing for more support and aid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).