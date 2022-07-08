Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls Review: Bear Grylls and Ranveer Singh were never a duo I thought that would come together, but here we are. With Bear Grylls making these celebrity specials of Man vs Wild, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls comes with quite a twist. While it does result in a more interactive watch, it just makes the entire thing feel devoid of any stakes. With having explored a every option available, let’s dig into what Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls is all about and how does it execute its ambitious idea. Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Netizens Start Meme Fest With Ranveer Singh’s Stills From the Show and It Will Leave You in Splits!

A Netflix special, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls is an interactive event on Netflix that sees Ranveer Singh team up with Bear Grylls and go around a Serbian jungle on a very special mission. Gone is Ranveer the Goofy (even if he is still quite goofy here) and in is Ranveer the Romantic. With a special flower that’s extremely rare and is only found in this jungle, Ranveer tries to break his limits and find the flower so he could gift it to his beloved wife Deepika Padukone and bind their love forever. With only 35 hours on the clock to get the flower, we enter in this race against time.

A Still From Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Honestly, that itself could have made for a very good movie plot, but it’s quite the sweet and romantic set up that will make the shippers of these two love-birds go “awwww.” Ranveer in a way keeps that energy going throughout the special, and for someone like me, who always thought of him to be a bit unbearable, actually came around to enjoying him. So much of that is thanks to the appearance of Bear Grylls as well.

While Ranveer’s high-octane energy could have gotten overwhelming, Grylls grounds him with his calm and collective nature. In some scenes where a steep climb needs to be made, or a huge gap needs to be crossed, there was a great difference of perspectives between them. Their chemistry too does wonders as you see Ranveer and Grylls bond over the course of this special.

Watch The Trailer:

There are also some nice overhead shots of scenery that provide for a awe-inducing sense of scale. The production of the show in itself makes it look extremely pretty, and while that it's good for the eyes, it strips the show off its novelty.

With there being a constant camera every time, it removes that survival factor that you come for. That makes it feel like any other show, and it again harkens back to how the camera in Man vs Wild would actually make it feel like Grylls is fighting for his survival.

A Still From Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (Photo Credit: Netflix)

With Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Netflix introduced its interactive storytelling elements. In Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, it's present too and provides for a fun interactive session, but is not utilised to the fullest. It rather ends up making Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls feel more scripted than it is supposed to be. I know that these guys aren’t actually in danger and the various options still end up to a similar conclusion. Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Ranveer Singh Takes on Bears and Wolves in This Netflix Show (Watch Video).

The very urgency of a concept like this is being stripped off constantly, and aside from a few thrills, I was never on the edge of my seat. It was like I was watching a watered-down version of Man vs Wild or even Khatron Ke Khiladi for that matter.

With Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls not having many stakes and feeling like a casual hour of television, this interactive special was a bit disappointing. Thankfully Ranveer Singh’s energy and his chemistry with Bear Grylls saves it from being a boring watch. Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls is streaming on Netflix right now.

Rating: 2.5

