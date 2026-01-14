Television actress Rashami Desai has removed an AI-generated post on Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee from her Instagram account after concerns were raised over its content. The actress took to Instagram to share that she had received a communication expressing concern over the images, which reportedly featured senior political leaders and were termed inappropriate and misleading. Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Celebrate Her 40th Birthday in Intimate Bash With Besties Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor? Here’s the TRUTH Behind Viral Photos on X.

Taking note of the issue, Rashami said she immediately removed the post. She shared the screenshot of the Email she received, which read: “ Hello Rashami, The images you posted contains Respected Amit Shah (Union Home Minister of India) and Mamata Banerjee (Chief Minister of West Bengal) in a manner that is obscene, defamatory, and misleading (sic).” “Under Indian law, publishing or circulating content that damages the dignity, reputation, or public standing of constitutional authorities can attract serious legal consequences, even when done as satire or humour (sic).”

“I strongly request you to immediately remove this post to avoid legal action, police complaints, and regulatory scrutiny. This is a matter of public decency and constitutional respect. — Citizen Deb (sic).” Expressing her stand, the actress clarified that she had no intention of hurting anyone’s feelings or sentiments. She added that she was happy to see young voices being active on social media and engaging in conversations that matter.

She wrote: “EXTREMELY HAPPY TO SEE THE YOUTH BEING SO ACTIVE ON INSTAGRAM… HAVE DELETED THE AI-GENERATED STORY... HAD NO INTENTIONS TO HURT ANYONE'S FEELINGS OR SENTIMENTS. WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY IF THE YOUTH ALWAYS SPEAKS FOR THE RIGHT THINGS AT THE RIGHT TIME…(sic).” ‘This Is Deeply Disturbing and Devastating’: Sreeleela Reacts to Her AI-Generated Content Circulating on Internet, Actress Urges Social Media Users Not To Support the Nonsense (View Post).

Rashami made her Hindi television debut with Raavan in 2006 and then had a dual role in Pari Hoon Main. She gained popularity with her work in the show Uttaran and was then seen in reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye 7, and Bigg Boss 13.

