Fact Check: Did Deepika Padukone Celebrate Her 40th Birthday in Intimate Bash With Besties Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor? Here’s the TRUTH Behind Viral Photos on X

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone celebrated her 40th birthday on January 5, 2026. Although the actress is currently on a vacation with her husband Ranveer Singh in New York, the King actress hosted a private meet and greet event with her fans before heading for her vacation. Amid photos and videos from Deepika Padukone’s intimate meet-and-greet circulating on social media, a user has shared previously unseen images claiming to be from the actress’s birthday celebration with actors Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor. Here's our fact check on the authenticity of these pictures! Deepika Padukone Rings in Birthday With Fans, Celebrates to ‘Om Shanti Om’ Song ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’ in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Viral Post Claims Deepika Padukone Celebrated Her 40th Birthday With Besties Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor

On January 6, a day after Deepika Padukone’s 40th birthday, a user took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a post featuring a few pictures claimed to be from the actress’ birthday celebration. The post showed Deepika posing with her besties, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, and was captioned, “Birthday bash.”

At first glance, the photos appeared quite realistic, complete with timestamps visible in the bottom-left corner. In the images, the birthday girl was seen wearing a yellow and black outfit, holding a cigarette in her right hand, as she posed on a couch alongside Alia and Shraddha.

Viral X Post Claims To Show Inside Pictures From Deepika Padukone’s 40th Birthday Bash

However, when we fact-checked the viral photos, it was found that the image was digitally altered and shared with a false claim. Here's our investigation!

Deepika Padukone’s Viral Birthday Bash Photos With Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor FAKE!

To investigate the claim, we examined the social media accounts of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor but did not come across ant post that validated the claim being shared online. We even went through their fans' pages to check whether these images were shared there, but did not find any. When X's AI-powered chatbot Grok was asked to verify the image, we had an answer.

The chatbot stated that the images were digitally altered or AI-generated, adding that the claim was misleading. It said, "These images appear to be AI-generated or edited. There's no verified reports of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor attending a birthday party together on Jan 5, 2026. The timestamps are inconsistent, and poses show typical AI artifacts.

Here’s the Fact Check!

These images appear to be AI-generated or edited. There's no verified reports of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor attending a birthday party together on Jan 5, 2026. The timestamps are inconsistent, and poses show typical AI artifacts. — Grok (@grok) January 6, 2026

How Deepika Padukone Celebrated Her 40th Birthday

Deepika Padukone hosted a pre-birthday celebration for her fans on December 18, 2025. The actress invited 50 lucky fans across the country for the advance birthday celebration in Mumbai. The event was named "A Day of Gratitude with Deepika Padukone" Handwritten Note, Gift Hampers and Lavish Buffet: Deepika Padukone Celebrates 40th Birthday With 50 Lucky Fans at Meet-and-Greet Event in Mumbai (View Pics and Watch Videos).

INSIDE Deepika Padukone Birthday Meet and Greet Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollyGupSip (@bollygupsip)

Several photos and videos from the event surfaced online where the actress could be seen warmly interacting with fans individually and also posing for pictures. A viral video showed the actress cutting a huge chocolate cake as fans sang her hit song "Ankhon Mein Teri". Meanwhile, on the work front, DP will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's actioner King.

Fact check

Claim : A viral post claiming to be from Deepika Padukone's 40th birthday party shows the actress partying with Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor Conclusion : A cross-check on Grok confirmed that these images are fake and AI-generated Full of Trash Clean

