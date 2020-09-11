Popular TV actress Rati Pandey turns 38 today. While the actress had worked on multiple projects between 2007 and 2008, she became a household name with her breakthrough performance in the college drama, Miley Jab Hum Tum. The title track of the show, "Hulchul ho dil mein..." is still a hit. After this show, she featured in projects like Hitler Didi, Begusarai, Porus, Divya Drishti, Tenali Rama. Currently, she plays the titular role in Devi Adi Parashakti, the show which recently resumed production after brief hiatus due to coronavirus outbreak.

Today, on Rati's birthday, we are going to talk about some facets of Rati's life which are not very well known. We are going to tell you about her struggling days. And also about her vices. These are some facts about Rati Pandey that every fan must know.

-Rati Pandey has admitted that she used to eat supari. She has accepted that sometimes she used to fumble her dialogues to her habit, which her mother did not approve of.

-She is NOT very social. Rati has said that she doesn't party at all.

-Rati has a minor role in Lage Raho Munnabhai and played a junior artist in the movie.

- Rati is fluent in 8 languages.

- "I think I am known for my hospitality. And I am very proud of it," Rati revealed in an interview with India Forums. "I love inviting people to my home. I love feeding them and keeping them happy. I love that. In today's world, a lot of people invite you over to their house and then ask what should be cooked or ordered. When you call someone home, you should make that person feel special, greet them well," she said.

- To play the role of Queen Anusuya in the show Porus, she had to wear jewellery that weighed 20 kgs to the sets.

- Rati used to live in a bungalow in Patna. But when she moved to Mumbai to become an actress, she had to make do with just one room during her struggling days.

- Talking about her struggling days, Rati has also revealed that there was a time when she survived days only on biscuits.

