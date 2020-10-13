Star Plus' latest show Shaadi Mubarak, starring Manav Gohil and Rajashree Thakur in the lead roles was in the news for its casting and also its unique story of how woman finds her footing in her mid-life. However, the show is now back in the news for a major reason - the replacement of its lead actress Rajashree Thakur. As per reports Miley Jab Hum Tum and Hiter Didi actress Rati Pandey has stepped into Rajashree's shoes opposite Manav. Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus: Rajashree Thakur and Manav Gohil's Mature Love Story Is A Breath of Fresh Air (Watch Promos).

A source was quoted in SpotboyE as saying, "Rajashree, who was playing Preeti Jindal, shot her last day on Saturday and now Rati will take over. Rajashree and show's producer Sashi Mittal had some differences of late. After which, Rajashree decided to leave and Rati was roped in overnight as her replacement." Rajeshwari Sachdev Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shaadi Mubarak Shoot Halted.

However, Rajashree had a different tale to tell. "It was nothing related to the show. I was very happy with it. Things didn't workout because it was getting really very hectic for me. My health was getting hampered because of it. And if you are working somewhere, it is important to give your hundred percent which wasn't possible for me." Rati Pandey Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About The Miley Jab Hum Tum Actress!.

She continued to tell the portal, "It was my call to quit the show. They respected my decision which is really great. And hence, it turned out to be an amicable decision between the production house and me." Dismissing reports of trouble between herself and the producer, Rajashree quipped, "There is no difference between us. In fact, she tried to resolve the things for me but to an extent sorting things were not possible for them also, as I am the main lead of the show. That's why we had to take this unfortunate decision."

When the portal got in touch with Rati Pandey, she said, "I have not joined the show yet but talks are on. Things are at the discussion stage, so I won't be able to tell you anything confirmed for now."

