Only last night, there were reports of how actress Rati Pandey, had replaced actress Rajashree Thakur in Star Plus' recently launched show Shaadi Mubarak. As per reports, Rajashree's decision to quit was last minute and so was getting Rati on board. It was being said that Rajashree had some differences with the makers that could not be resolved. However, Rajashree had refuted these rumours. Rati eventually came on board and has started shooting for the show already. Says Rati, "This is for the first time that I am replacing an actor in an on-going show. I have never done that before." Rati Pandey Replaces Rajashree Thakur Overnight in Star Plus' Shaadi Mubarak.

"The best part is that I haven't watched the show yet as I was quite busy. I recently got a call from the production house briefing me about the show and the character. Initially I was skeptical as it was an elderly character. Plus, I didn't know that I had to replace someone and then be a part of the show. I didn't know that I was replacing Rajshree as the makers were keeping everything under wraps. I knew that it is going to be a new show," shared Rati with Bombay Times. Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus: Rajashree Thakur and Manav Gohil's Mature Love Story Is A Breath of Fresh Air (Watch Promos).

Talking about how she found out she was replacing Rajashree, Rati revealed. "The moment I came for a mock shoot, I was told about the replacement ; this happened a week back. While doing the mock shoot, I got suspicious and the intuition that this show is already on air for which I am doing the mock shoot. When I was finalised, then the production house revealed it to me. They convinced me somehow to do the show."

"The good part is that the show is very new and abhi utna time nahi hua hai isko. Replacement has happened at a time when I have the opportunity to take things in my hand and mould it accordingly. The storyline will now be established with my entry and had the show been a year old, then a lead ka replacement would have been risky. Not many people know that for most of my hit shows in the past I have been apprehensive in doing them, which later became popular, so I am keeping my fingers crossed for this one too," she concluded.

