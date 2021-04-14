Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia turns 44 (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Rob McElhenney, American-actor, screenwriter and co-owner of Wrexham Association Football Club, turns 44 today. He is best known for his portrayal as Ronald "Mac" McDonald on the sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He was nominated for IGN Award of Best TV Ensemble in 2019 and Best Comedic TV Performance in 2018 for his role in the show. His funny, quirky and cheerful character in the series has turned him into an adored actor. McElhenney is also one of the executive producers, developers and the creator of the popular show. The 39 Steps: Benedict Cumberbatch to Reunite with Patrick Melrose Director Edward Berger for Netflix Series.

The American sitcom first aired in 2005, also it is the longest running live-action comedy series in the American television history. On the occasion of his 44th birthday, let's hear some of Rob McElhenney's quotes and sayings as Ronald "Mac" McDonald on the FX or FXX situational-comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

Oh, Baby !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Mind It !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Really !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

LOL !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Weird !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Oops !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

ROFL !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Fight Milk !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Pow !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Straight in the Mouth !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

Oh Boy !!

Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: Latestly)

So, these were some of our favourite and funniest quotes and sayings by Rob McElhenney as Ronald "Mac" McDonald from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. We wish this immensely lovable actor, director and producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2021 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).