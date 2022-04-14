Rob McElhenney celebrates his 45th birthday on April 14. And, to mark his special day we searched for something unique from his lifestyle. While, going through the actor's Instagram handle, we spotted his love, time and dedication for his family and friends. He is best known for essaying the role of "Mac" McDonald on the FX or FXX situational-comedy show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. As of now, McElhenney enjoys 1.1 million followers on Instagram and that's awesome. Danny DeVito Birthday Special: 10 Quotes by the Actor as Frank Reynolds From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia That Are Super Hilarious!

Now coming to McElhenney's professional front, he has appeared in movies like A Civil Action, Thirteen Conversations About One Thing, Latter Days and The Tollbooth. His TV or series work includes It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, How to Be a Gentleman, Unsupervised and Mythic Quest, etc. Rob McElhenney Birthday Special: 11 Quotes of the Actor From It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia That are Funny, Cheeky and Will Make You Laugh Out Loud.

On the occasion of Rob McElhenney's 45th birthday, let's have a look on some of his pictures that prove he loves to make memories with family and friends:

Nice!

His Constant!

Cool!

Love!

Perfect!

Halloween Look!

Cute!

Beautiful Frame!

Groupfie!

Sweet Daddy!

So, these were some of our favourite pictures of Rob McElhenney with his family, friends and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars. We wish this amazing actor, director, producer and screenwriter many many happy returns of the day!

LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 10:10 AM IST