Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta Name Their Baby Boy Rayaan Mumtaz (View Post)

Amidst all the gloom that Coronavirus spread in the country, actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on March 26, 2020. And in Ruslaan's own admission, the actor who at first did not want to share his baby's photos on social media, decided too, in order to spread some cheer amongst his followers. In an interview after the birth of his baby boy, Ruslaan recalled, "It was a normal delivery and the baby was born at 4 am on Thursday." Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta Become Parents to a Baby Boy, Actor Calls His Son a ‘Superhero’ (View Pics).

And now that the Mumtaz family is home with their bundle of joy, Ruslaan revealed in an Instagram post that they had named their ray of sunshine Rayaan Mumtaz. Ruslaan Mumtaz 'Family Members Will Not Be Allowed To See The Baby Because of Social Distancing'.

And looks like Ruslaan is indeed the hands-on father that he hoped and wanted to be. From burping his baby to napping the weeks-old bundle of joy, Ruslaan has been getting involved in every detail of parenting. He had earlier revealed how due to the lockdown, the help that they hired would not be able to join them but how he is kicked to do everything for Nirali and the baby all by himself. Well, Ruslaan got his wish. Here's congratulating Rslaan and Nirali again.