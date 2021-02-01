If binge-watching a film with your partner was your plan for the upcoming Valentine's Day, then Ruslaan Mumtaz and Ini Dima-Okojie’s Netflix rom-com Namaste Wahala is made just for you. The streaming giant just dropped the trailer of the film online and well we are kinda impressed. This Nollywood-Bollywood film is a typical lovey-dovey tale with ifs and buts and hopefully a happy ending. Ruslaan and Ini meet at a beach and instantly fall in love. However, what awaits ahead is a NO from the families. OTT Releases Of The Week: Zendaya’s Malcolm & Marie on Netflix, Richa Chadha’s Lahore Confidential, Paoli Dam’s Raat Baaki Hai on ZEE5 and More.

Ruslaan plays Raj (Indian) whereas Ini is Didi (Nigerian) in the flick. The video starts with a glimpse of a wet looking Ruslaan and then we see the leads falling in love. However, owing to the cultural differences their parents aren't ready to accept the two. In a nutshell, the tale revolves around how the couple overcome the obstacles and unite families. A simple story indeed of how love wins. Malcolm & Marie Trailer: John David Washington and Zendaya’s Love Goes Through Fire and Ice In This Black-n-White Netflix Flick (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer:

Helmed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, apart from the leads, this one also stars Mofe Damijo, Ajoke Silva, Osas Ighodaro, Segal Sujata, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, K10, Mexemania and Pay ’Tience. All in all, we liked the trailer of Namaste Wahala? What about you? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

