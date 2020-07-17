The entertainment industry is back to work after a long break of over three months. And Ruslaan Mumtaz will soon be making his entry into Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. And Ruslaan recently made some candid confessions. He revealed that working with Rajan Shahi was on his wish-list for a long time and that nothing ever worked out until Yeh Rishtey... "I have been trying to work with Rajan ji for over three-four years, but nothing ever materialized, I have never been cast for anything. Finally, I got this part. And now that I am here, I want to prove myself as an actor too," says an excited Ruslaan. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Ruslaan Mumtaz To Enter The Show Post Lockdown, Says 'I Am Very Scared to Start Shooting But One Also Has Professional Responsibilities Towards Oneself'.

Speaking about his role, the actor revealed, "My character is called Varun Soni, who will get married to Abir’s sister. That is how I will enter into the family, and then there will be some twists and turns connected to that. My character has a lot of layers. Earlier, I have just done romantic characters, so this is not just a romantic character, there are many aspects and many shades to his personality which will come out as the show progresses." Natu Kaka From TMKOC, Sarla Kashyap From Naati Pinky and More - Popular Senior Characters We Might Not See On Small Screens As Per FWICE COVID-19 Guidelines.

What also makes Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, a treasured project for Ruslaan is that he is friends with Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the male lead Abir on the show. Ruslaan has been friends with Shaheer for over 11 years now shared that having a friend on the set makes it like a comfort zone. "I have known Shaheer for such a long time, and I never thought that someday we will be working together. Today when we are working together it’s so much fun. Right now the things are so bad in the world, so just going on the set where people, who you are working with, are your friends or you have an emotional bond with them, it eases things. With Shaheer on the sets, even though I am going for work, I don’t get that work kind of feeling,” he said. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Actress Kaveri Priyam’s Instagram Account Gets Hacked.

"In the beginning, I was worried that I will miss being at home, because for three months you are at home and suddenly if you go out, you start missing all the things you did at home, but because of Shaheer, I feel much more comfortable and sometimes I even forget also what is going on in the world,” Ruslaan added. Ruslaan Mumtaz 'Family Members Will Not Be Allowed To See The Baby Because of Social Distancing'

He even went on to praise the producer and his team for being polite and also taking care of all the precautionary and safety measures during this Coronavirus pandemic. Said Ruslaan, "Everyone is so polite and caring on the set. That says a lot about the producer because at the end of the day he is the boss, and the kind of values he has, he will ask his employees to follow because everyone is really polite and that is something I think they learn from their boss."

Talking about the safety precautions arranged for everyone on set, Ruslaan, who began shooting for the show a few days back, revealed, "It’s very strict, everyone is very careful. I think any safety measures that a producer can follow are being followed on the set. There is very little chance that anybody can get infected on the set, if somebody gets infected then that’s a different thing, but on the set, it’s not possible."

