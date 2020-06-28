Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz, who was last seen in Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi in 2019, will soon be returning to television with Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He will be seen opposite the leading lady Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and his entry into her life will impact her relationship and marriage with Abir (Shaheer Sheikh). Confirming the development, Ruslaan revealed, "My character will affect the relationship between the lead pair, Mishti and Abir." Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta Name Their Baby Boy Rayaan Mumtaz (View Post).

The actor also went on to reveal to BT, "I decided to accept this role, because it is like a stroke of good luck after the birth of my baby. These are difficult times when actors are replaced, storylines are changed and shows are axed. I could never say ‘no’ to this opportunity, especially at a time when actors and technicians don’t know when they will land their next big project.” Coronavirus Lockdown: Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Shoot Episodes for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke From Home.

And just like a lot of actors who have expressed reservations of returning to shooting because of the fear of Corona, Ruslaan is also apprehensive, given he has a newborn at home. "I am very scared to start shooting, because along with myself, I am also responsible for every individual in my family. Having said that, one also has professional responsibilities towards oneself and I also have to think about my career. Nobody can say for sure when the COVID-19 crisis will end. So, it does not make sense to keep refusing offers. It’s important that I take the necessary precautions and return to work,"Ruslaan concluded.

