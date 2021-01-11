The iconic TV show, Sex and the City, is all set to make its comeback and this time with a different name too, And Just Like That… The makers announced about the same with a teaser video, mainly of shots of New York, giving a glimpse of what one can expect in the new chapter. The rebooted show will feature the gorgeous BFFs, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes). And we wouldn’t see the return of Kim Cattrall aka Samantha Jones in the new series. Sex And The City Gets a Reboot but Samantha Jones Wont Be Chilling With the Girls.

Talking about the reboot, WarnerMedia announced it by stating “follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.” The makers are yet to announce when Sex and the City revival would be getting launched. Sex And The City Limited Series with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis & Cynthia Nixon in Works at HBO Max.

Watch The Teaser Video Of Sex And The City Revival

The new series is based on the book, "Sex and the City", by Candice Bushnell. The upcoming show will consist of 10 episodes and it would be a half-hour series. Ever since the makers have confirmed about this reboot, fans of this iconic series have been ecstatic! Stay tuned for more updates.

