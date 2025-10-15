Indian film and television actor Pankaj Dheer, most famous for essaying the role of Karna in BR Chopra's television serial Mahabharat based on the Hindu epic, has passed away at 68. Pankaj Dheer died on October 15, 2025, as confirmed by Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). The actor had been suffering from cancer for several years, as was confirmed to DNA India by a source close to the family. Actor Feroz Khan, who played Arjun alongside Pankaj Dheer’s Karna in Mahabharat, posted a tribute to Pankaj Dheer on his social media. Jimmy Shergill’s Father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, Dies at 90 in Mumbai.

'Mahabharat' Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies at 68 - See Post:

Who Was Pankaj Dheer?

Born on November 9, 1956, Pankaj Dheer was an actor who worked in Hindi films and television in India. Although most popular as Karna from BR Chopra's TV series Mahabharat, he played other memorable roles in TV on Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu. He featured in several Hindi movies, including Poonam, Sanam Bewafa, Sadak, Soldier, Baadshah, Taarzan: The Wonder Car, and many more. He also seen as Karna in the film Mahabharat Aur Barbareek. Some of the other TV shows he appeared in were Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Savdhaan India. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

Nikitin Dheer Shares Cryptic Post Before Pankaj Dheer's Demise

Pankaj Dheer was the father of actor Nikitin Dheer, who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan film Chennai Express. Hours before Pankaj Dheer's demise, Nikitin Dheer shared a philosophical post on Instagram with GIF picture of Lord Shiva and devotional music, with the quote: "Whatever comes, Let it come. Whatever stays, Let it stay. Whatever goes, Let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say 'Shivarpanam' and move on! He'll take care!" Nikitin added, "very hard to do."

Nikitin Dheer's Cryptic Post Before Father Pankaj Dheer's Death

Celebs Pay Tribute to Pankaj Dheer

Veteran film and TV actor Feroz Khan, who played Arjun in the epic Mahabharat on Doordarshan, shared a tribute to Pankaj Dheer on his Instagram Stories, with three pictures alongside his co-star. He wrote: "Gentleman!!! Bids Goodbye will miss you PD Stay blessed" (sic). He added crying, heartbreak and shining star emojis. Arjun Feroz Khan is the father of actor Jibraan Khan, seen in Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a child artiste.

Arjun Feroz Khan Posts Pictures With Late Actor Pankaj Dheer - See Posts:

'Arjun' Feroz Khan and Pankaj Dheer (Photo Credits: @arjunferoz)

CINTAA Gives Funeral Details of Pankaj Dheer

CINTAA shared a statement with the media after Pankaj Dheer's demise, saying, "Sad Demise. With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing away of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 p.m Next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle(W) Mumbai." (sic)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Actor Arjun Feroz Khan). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).