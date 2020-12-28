There is no comparison to Sex And The City when it comes to a series or a film based on the lives of four girlfriends. Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones have become iconic characters that have taught us so many things about fashion, friendship, self-love and so much more. The series is set to get a reboot soon but rumour has it that Kim aka Samantha Jones won't be a part of it. Sex and the City Star Sarah Jessica Parker to Executive Produce a Dating Show 'Swipe Swap'.

Previously, Kim has talked about her urge to put the iconic comedy franchise behind her and moving on in her personal life. She spoke to The Daily back in 2019 and said that she has no intention of reprising the role of Samantha Jones as it is a big no for her. Earlier talking about the third movie, the actress also said, “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun. I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically, there were no alternative facts here! — there was a backlash. The reality of what a third movie would be is that there’s nothing concrete.”

Kim also revealed that the team anyway wanted to cast a non-white actress for the SATC reboot. Kim said “It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones.” But are we ready to accept a new Samantha Jones? That's something we will have to find out. Sex And The City Limited Series with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis & Cynthia Nixon in Works at HBO Max.

Talking about the Sex And The City Reboot, sources told Deadline, WarnerMedia is working out deals to bring back the classic series, which was based on Candace Bushnell's book. Created by Darren Star, Sex and the City ran as a half-hour show as an HBO original on the channel for six seasons between 1998-2004. The four friends were seen navigating relationships and work in New York City. A prequel series, titled The Carrie Diaries launched, on The CW in 2013, with AnnaSophia Robb playing a young Carrie Bradshaw, and ran for two seasons.

