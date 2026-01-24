'Splitsvilla 16' Elimination Update: Aarav Chugh Evicted As Twists Shake Up MTV’s Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa

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The latest episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X6: Paisa Vs Pyaar have brought fresh twists, shifting alliances, and multiple eliminations, keeping viewers engaged. The reality dating show continues to intensify as contestants navigate strategic decisions across Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa. ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Full Contestant List: Meet the Singles Ready To Mingle on Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra’s Dating Reality Show!

Pyaar vs Paisa Twist

In the most recent development, Aarav Chugh has been eliminated from the show, marking a major turn in the competition. This season of Splitsvilla features a large group of contestants divided between two villas, each representing contrasting approaches to the game emotion and connection in Pyaar Villa and strategy and advantage in Paisa Villa.

Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa Contestants

Pyaar Villa includes Anjali Schmuck, Anisha Shinde, Diksha Pawar, Akanksha Choudhary, Suzzane, Soundharya Shetty, and Sadhaaf Shankar. The male contestants in the villa include Yogesh Rawat, Chakshdeep Singh, Tayne De Villiers, Sorab Bedi, Himanshu Arora and Harshit Gururani. Paisa Villa features contestants such as Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Gauresh Gujral, Vishu Bajaj, Mohit Malhotra, Deeptanshu Saini, Ron Kariappa, and Ayush Mandi. The female contestants include Anushka Ghosh, Zalak Gohil, Niharika Tiwari, Khushi Rawall, Keona Walke, Preet Singh, Kaira, Asmita Adhikari and Aarav Chugh.

Simran Khan Switches Villas

The season witnessed an early twist when Simran Khan became the first contestant to move from Pyaar Villa to Paisa Villa. However, her stay was short-lived. Simran Khan and Anuj Sharma were later dumped from the competition following decisions taken by the pairs Yogesh-Akanksha and Himanshu-Diksha. Karan Kundrra, Sunny Leone on Hosting MTV Splitsvilla X6.

Aarav Chugh Eliminated

In another major development, Vishu Bajaj dumped Aarav Chugh from Paisa Villa, bringing Aarav’s journey on the show to an end. The elimination has reshaped the dynamics inside the villa as contestants reassess alliances and strategies moving forward. With shifting villa assignments, surprise saves, and strategic eliminations, Splitsvilla X6 continues to deliver unpredictable turns. Viewers can expect further twists as contestants fight to secure their place in the game.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (MTV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).