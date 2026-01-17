Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone shared that the two had a gala time hosting MTV Splitsvilla X6.

Speaking to ANI, Sunny said, "It was absolutely amazing hosting Splitsvilla 16 this year. So many fun things happened."

" I had a lot of fun and I'm sure the audience will also have a lot of fun. It's one of the craziest seasons, so you guys will have a lot of fun. There are surprises in every episode," Karan added.

The 16th season of the dating reality show premiered on January 9.

The show introduces a new setup where contestants have been divided into Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, pushing them to make choices between emotions and rewards.

MTV Splitsvilla X6 airs three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioHotstar. (ANI)

