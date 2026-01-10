India’s most popular dating reality franchise, MTV Splitsvilla, returned for its 16th season on January 9, 2026. This year, the show introduces a high-stakes "Pyaar Ya Paisa" (Love or Money) theme, hosted by the duo of Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Is Nia Sharma Entering Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra’s Upcoming Dating Reality Show As the New Mischief Maker? Here’s What We Know.

Filmed against the scenic coastal backdrop of Mahabalipuram, the season features a massive roster of 32 contestants. The participants are divided between two residences, Pyaar Villa and Paisa Vill, forcing them to choose between emotional connections and financial rewards.

Below are the profiles of the 16 primary contestants revealed during the premiere weekend.

Sadhaaf Shankar

A standout in the first episode, Sadhaaf is originally from Afghanistan and now resides in Mumbai. An ardent "Shiv Bhakt," she has already impressed viewers with her fluent Hindi and candid search for a "sweet and cute" Indian partner.

Akanksha Choudhary

Hailing from the "Pink City" of Jaipur, Akanksha enters the villa as one of the season's most anticipated female contestants. Known for her bold personality, she is expected to be a major player in the "Paisa Villa" strategy.

Sorab Bedi

A fitness enthusiast and model from Gurgaon, Sorab is among the first group of men to enter the show. His early interactions suggest he is focused on finding a genuine connection in the Pyaar Villa.

Tanye de Villiers

Adding international flair to the season, Tanye is a professional fighter and model from South Africa. He is one of the few international participants this year, bringing a competitive edge to the physical tasks.

Anjali

Representing Bangalore, Anjali brings a mix of grace and competitive spirit. She has been noted by fans for her early attempts to bridge the gap between the two villas.

Soundharya Shetty

From Mangalore, Soundharya is a model who has quickly become a fan favourite. Her calm demeanour in the face of the "Mischief Makers" has set her apart in the initial episodes.

Yogesh Rawat

A familiar face to some in the reality TV circuit, Yogesh joins the show from Bangalore. He is rumoured to be one of the more strategic players this season, navigating the "Dil vs Deal" dilemma.

Anisha Shinde

A Mumbai-based contestant, Anisha, brings a vibrant energy to the group. She is expected to be at the centre of much of the season’s early villa drama.

Anuj Sharma

Hailing from Haryana, Anuj represents the "raw and rugged" archetype often seen on the show. He has already made it clear that he is in Mahabalipuram to win, whether through love or money.

Diksha Pawar

From Gurgaon, Diksha is a participant who has shown a keen interest in the "Paisa Villa." Her gameplay is expected to lean toward the financial rewards of the competition.

Chakshdeep

From Ghaziabad, Chakshdeep is another strong male addition to the roster. His arrival in the Paisa Villa signalled his intent to play a calculated game from the start.

Khan Simran

One of the younger contestants this season, Simran’s entry has been linked with the "Pyaar Villa." She is reportedly looking for a long-term connection rather than a quick cash prize.

Himanshu Arora

Himanshu is a Delhi-based participant who has been tipped by fans as a "dark horse" in the competition. His alliance-building skills will be tested early by the Mischief Makers.

Suzanne

A Mumbai native, Suzanne rounds out the initial group of 16. Her presence adds a sophisticated touch to the villa, though she has already faced challenges from the returning Uorfi Javed.

Who are the ‘Mischief Makers’

While the 16 contestants navigate their choices, they must also contend with Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma. Acting as "Mischief Makers," the duo is tasked with disrupting alliances and introducing "Dil Ya Deal" twists that can instantly swap contestants between the two villas.

Who Won ‘Splitsvilla X5’?

Jashwanth Bopanna and Akriti Negi, one of the most beloved pairs from the season, won Splitsvilla X5. They triumphed over Harsh Arora and Rushali Yadav in the grand finale hosted by Sunny Leone and Tunuj Virwani. Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Shrivas Viral Video Controversy: Splitsvilla Fame Couple Break Silence on Alleged MMS Leak, Call It Fake.

How To Watch ‘Splitsvilla X5’?

Splitsvilla X6, aka Splitsvilla 16, airs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on MTV India. The popular dating reality show is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

