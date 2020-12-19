Another day, another marriage. After a long series of celebrity weddings, another name has been added to the list. Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath is now a married man. The comedian got hitched to television and film actor Sulagna Panigrahi on December 9. The duo took to Instagram to share pictures from the festivities and surprised their fans with the lovely announcement. Comicstaan Season 2: Here's What Fans Can Expect From The 'Hilarious' Gang!

The bride was gleaming with joy in a red lehenga while the groom complemented her in a sherwani. Biswa also shared a picture where the couple is dressed in formals and are making funny faces. Biswa captioned the images saying, "Biswa married Aadmi."

Sulagna who is a very popular actress also posted a few pictures from the traditional ceremony with a funny caption. She jokingly captioned the image saying that they were sad that their happy single life is over but were elated to start the new journey.

Sulagana Panigrahi made her Bollywood debut with Emran Hashmi's Murder 2. She was also seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. She made her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Afsos. She also has been a part of TV shows like Amber Dhara and Do Saheliyaan. Afsos Review: Gulshan Devaiah is Brilliant in His Suicidal Man Act in a Series That Partially Entertains But Fails to Keep You Hooked Till the End.

Biswa Kalyan Rath rose to fame because of his hilarious youtube skit titled Pretentious Movie Reviews. He and Kanan Gill got a lot of appreciation for their amazingly funny reviews. Biswa went to do solo acts and stand up shows. He ventured into writing fiction with two seasons of acclaimed web series Laakhon Mein Ek. He also made a guest appearance in Afsos.

