Delhi witnessed a legendary night as thousands of fans became part of a new MHCU tradition - the first-ever public screening of Thamma. For the first time in Indian cinema, fans were treated to the first 20 minutes of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films’ upcoming horror-comedy Thamma - before the rest of the world. ‘Thamma’ to ‘Chhaava’: How Maddock Films Redefines Bollywood in a Power-Packed 2025.

Hosted by comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Divay Agarwal, the evening was nothing short of spectacular. With Biswa’s razor-sharp humour, surprise appearances by Bhediya and Stree, and Delhi’s roaring energy, the event perfectly captured the spirit of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

Amidst cheers and laughter, Dinesh Vijan took the stage and said, "This is the beginning of a fan ritual. From now on, fans will get a glimpse of the film before the world. We’re building a universe that belongs to its fans."

The night saw cinematic icons Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, director Aditya Sarpotdar, and producer Dinesh Vijan come together to celebrate the growing MHCU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

The preview of Thamma had the audience laughing, shrieking, and clapping through every moment. But the loudest applause of the night erupted when Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared on screen, sending the crowd into a frenzy. ‘Thamma’: Ayushmann Khurrana Calls His Role a ‘Betaal With Superpowers’ in Upcoming Horror Comedy.

As the Thamma team took the stage for a grand finale, one thing was clear - this wasn’t just an event, it was the birth of a new fan phenomenon. Thamma releases in cinemas worldwide on October 21.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)