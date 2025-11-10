Netflix is taking fans back to Hawkins, Indiana but this time in animated form. The streamer has officially revealed the voice cast and first look for Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, a brand-new animated spin-off of the globally loved sci-fi series. The announcement arrived on Stranger Things Day (November 6), marking the anniversary of Will Byers’ disappearance in 1983 a fitting time to revisit the Upside Down. ‘Stranger Things 5’: Netflix Unveils the First 5 Minutes of the Final Season Featuring Will Byers and Vecna; Promises the Darkest, Most Intense Chapter Yet (Watch Video)

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Full Voice Cast

Set between Seasons 2 and 3, Tales from ’85 unfolds during the icy winter of 1985, as the Hawkins gang faces an all-new supernatural threat. The familiar lineup returns with Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voicing Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Ej (Elisha) Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Additional voices include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips.

Duffer Brothers Tease 1980s Cartoon Vibes

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared that the idea for an animated version had been brewing for a while. “The idea was kind of to evoke a feeling of an ’80s cartoon,” Matt explained. Ross added, “Animation gives us no limits- it lets us go wild with the world of Hawkins in ways we couldn’t before.” The series is helmed by Eric Robles, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The Duffers are executive producing alongside Hilary Leavitt via Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen through 21 Laps Entertainment. ‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer Accidentally Leaked by Netflix? Fans Go Wild After Brief Appearance Online Before Official Release Date (Watch Trailer)

Watch Stranger Things: Tales From ’85:

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Premiere Date

With Tales from ’85, Netflix aims to expand the Stranger Things universe while preserving its trademark mix of nostalgia, friendship, and supernatural suspense. The show will premiere in 2026 and promises to deliver everything fans love now with a bold new animated twist.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).