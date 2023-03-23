The final season of Succession is upon us, and it looks like we are in for a wild ride. With the family drama of the Roy's finally coming to an end and critics have nothing but praise for the season. Saying that the performances in particular are a standout this season, they are praising the "satisfying" story it brings and just how it has a great feeling of finality to it. Here are some of the reviews. Succession Season 4: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong's HBO Show is Ending With the Fourth Season.

The Guardian: e open at a sumptuous gathering, full of disaffected people reeking of money. A white-haired man is moving through the crowd – a nod here, a smile facsimile there – the purest essence of them all, distilled into one be-cardiganed frame. It can only be Logan Roy’s birthday party and it can only be Succession. It’s back for the fourth and final season to a mix of lamentation and relief among even – possibly especially – the most devoted fans, who hardly have the strength to survive one more round of the densest, cleverest, most emotionally pulverising drama on TV.

Rolling Stones: The one aspect that remains unsurprising is how incredibly funny the show is. Whether characters are caught up in dumb ideas — Connor (Alan Ruck) debates whether it’s worth spending $100 million just to avoid polling under 1% in the presidential race — or swapping insults, every moment and line is a gem. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) dub themselves “The Disgusting Brothers,” and do everything they can to live down to the nickname. When Logan makes an unexpected visit to the ATN newsroom, terrifying everyone as he prowls from desk to desk, Greg suggests, “It’s like Jaws, if everyone worked for Jaws.” And when the abnormally tall Greg attempts to hug the diminutive Roman, Roman sneers, “We’re not playing Chutes and Ladders, OK?”

Variety: One pivotal episode of Season 4 essentially plays as a nearly hour-long conference call, providing the entire ensemble with some of their best acting moments in the entire series. While the season takes a bit longer to catch fire than its predecessors, once the shady dealing begins in earnest, “Succession” is more intense than ever. And with the series finale in sight, the show has a full tank of gas and an 800-pound gorilla’s foot on the pedal. Better than ever doing business with you, “Succession.”

Collider: HBO excels at watercooler television, and although this series is a vast tonal shift from recent Sundays dominated by The Last of Us, when Succession returns it'll feel like you've stepped right onto another emotional rollercoaster, one that you keep coming back to over and over because it's just that good. These are episodes that you won't want to miss, with moves that'll have you picking apart the Roy family dynamics week to week and dying to see who'll win the rat race to the top.

