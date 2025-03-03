Famous People Born on March 3: March 3 marks the birthdays of several influential figures across various fields. In entertainment, singers Camila Cabello and Shankar Mahadevan, along with actresses Jessica Biel, Shraddha Kapoor, and Julie Bowen, were born on this day. Legendary figures include Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone, and Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. Science is represented by physicist Brian Cox, while the golden era of Hollywood remembers actress Jean Harlow. The day also celebrates Indian comedian Jaspal Bhatti, singer P. Jayachandran, and musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. In sports, cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Andile Phehlukwayo, as well as football legend Zico, were born on this date. Additionally, entrepreneur Sameer Gehlaut and reality TV star Siddharth Bhardwaj share this birthday.

Famous March 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Camila Cabello Jessica Biel Alexander Graham Bell (3 March 1847 - 2 August 1922) Shraddha Kapoor Julie Bowen Brian Cox (physicist) Jamsetji Tata (3 March 1839 - 19 May 1904) Jean Harlow (3 March 1911 - 7 June 1937) Shankar Mahadevan Jaspal Bhatti (3 March 1955 - 25 October 2012) Prateek Kuhad Sameer Gehlaut Siddharth Bhardwaj Jayachandran (3 March 1944 - 9 January 2025) Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan (3 March 1931 – 17 January 2021) Inzamam-ul-Haq Andile Phehlukwayo Zico

