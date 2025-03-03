March 3, 2025, Special Days: March 3, 2025, is observed with a variety of special days worldwide. World Wildlife Day highlights the importance of protecting global biodiversity, while World Hearing Day and International Ear Care Day raise awareness of hearing health. Sports enthusiasts celebrate World Tennis Day, and history is honoured with National Anthem Day in the U.S. and Bulgaria Liberation Day. Mother's Day in Georgia is dedicated to celebrating mothers. Beverage lovers can enjoy International Irish Whiskey Day, National Mulled Wine Day, and National Moscow Mule Day. Additionally, Peach Blossom Day celebrates spring’s beauty, and Casimir Pulaski Day honours the Polish-American war hero. Religious observances include Clean Monday, marking the start of Orthodox Lent. The day also recognises the Navy Reserve Birthday and expresses gratitude on Caregiver Appreciation Day. There are several famous March 3 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 3, 2025 (Monday)

Vinayaka Chaturthi in March 2025 World Wildlife Day World Tennis Day World Hearing Day International Ear Care Day National Anthem Day in the United States Mother's Day in Georgia International Irish Whiskey Day Peach Blossom Day in China and Japan Clean Monday Orthodox Lent (Mon, 3 March, 2025 – Sat, 19 April, 2025) Navy Reserve Birthday in the United States National Mulled Wine Day in the United States National Moscow Mule Day in the US, UK and Canada Casimir Pulaski Day Caregiver Appreciation Day Bulgaria Liberation Day

Famous March 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Camila Cabello Jessica Biel Alexander Graham Bell (3 March 1847 - 2 August 1922) Shraddha Kapoor Julie Bowen Brian Cox (physicist) Jamsetji Tata (3 March 1839 - 19 May 1904) Jean Harlow (3 March 1911 - 7 June 1937) Shankar Mahadevan Jaspal Bhatti (3 March 1955 - 25 October 2012) Prateek Kuhad Sameer Gehlaut Siddharth Bhardwaj Jayachandran (3 March 1944 - 9 January 2025) Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan (3 March 1931 – 17 January 2021) Inzamam-ul-Haq Andile Phehlukwayo Zico

Death Anniversaries on March 3

Ranjana Deshmukh died on 3 March 2000 (age 45 years) Goga Kapoor died on 3 March 2011 (age 70 years) Sumantra Ghoshal died on 3 March 2004 (age 55 years)

March 2, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).