The medium of entertainment has changed drastically and talent is no more restricted to just 'Bollywood.' The actors are willing to bet on digital mediums and varied content, making them favourite of the netizens. One of them is definitely Sumeet Vyas. The name is extremely popular when it comes to the web series medium. TVF Tripling, Official Chukyagiri, Bang Baaja Baaraat etc showed him in his amazing forms. However, there is a special place for Permanent Roommates amid his fans' hearts.

Sumeet as Mikesh Chaudhary won hearts with his humour, romance and silliness. Along with on-screen girlfriend Nidhi Singh, he made his fans chuckle. Here are a few quotes from the series that every Permanent Roommates fan will love to revisit.

1. Tiwari Sahi Kehata Hai, Yeh Anda Khane Wale Vegetarian Kisi Ke Sage Nai Hote!

2. Ek Galati to Insan Bhi Maaf Kar Deta Hai, Main to Phir Bhi Bhagwan Hoon.

3. Tum Kitna Fast Bolti Ho Yaar, Fadfadfadfffad…….Bus Nikal Hi Jaati Ho.

4. Tum Log Sala, Art Kabhi Nahi Samjhoge.

5. Kya Soft Haat Hai Tumhare, Baal Bhi Nahi Hai.

These were a few of those many one liners from the series that will make you revisit the both the seasons once again! Do drop your favourite scenes/ moments/ dialogues in the comments section below. Happy Birthday, Sumeet Vyas.

