Only yesterday, it was comedian and actor Sunil Grover's birthday. And on a day when every Sunil Grover fan wished to see him back on screen and every Kapil Sharma fan prayed for their reunion, news has it that Sunil Grover will be returning with a new show, Comedy Stars. And a host of other popular comedians and actors will be seen alongside Sunil. As per reports in TOI, Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Upasna Singh, Siddharth Sagar, Sanket Bhosle, Paritosh Tripathi and Jatinder Suri have been roped in for the show. Salman Khan Says ‘Bechara’ When Bharat Co-Star Sunil Grover Is Called Comedian; Calls Him One of the Most Talented Actors.

As per a report in ETimesTV, Sunil will be seen playing a mad landlord in the show and the above-mentioned actors will be playing his tenents. The show is being produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes and will be in the format of a daily soap. It will be telecast Monday to Friday. The TOI report reads, "While the show will revolve around the actors and their gags, it will also involve interviews with celebs from the world of showbiz." Sunil Grover: ‘I Just Love Becoming a Woman on TV’.

Producer Preeti Simoes confirmed the news and told ETimesTV, "It is a daily show. First time we are doing a daily series. It is a very fiction meets non-fiction space. Sunil Grover is playing a mad landlord in the show and the tenants will be played by seven TV stars. They will have to entertain him in order to survive in the house because of the lockdown and coronavirus and he has no cable connection. Basically, it is an entertaining, spoof format show."

Well, all of the above stars have successfully entertained their viewers, having tried a hand at comedy, Sunil is still known for roles of Guthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati from his time on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil went on to do Mad in India and was last seen in Kanpur Wale Khuranas.

