Aamir Khan Productions has released a new promotional video for its upcoming film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and it is quickly gaining attention for Sunil Grover’s remarkably accurate impersonation of Aamir Khan. The clip humorously shows the superstar being mistaken for an imposter while Grover is treated as the real Aamir, leaving viewers and fans amused. Sunil Grover’s Aamir Khan Mimicry Breaks the Internet; Did You Know the Popular Comedian Once Failed To Impress ‘Mr Perfectionist’ With His Impersonation Skills in ‘Ghajini’? (Watch Video)

Confusion Comedy Steals Spotlight in Promo

The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising Grover’s effortless comic timing and attention to detail. The video opens with a surprising moment where Aamir Khan is seen being pushed out of his own office by security guards. A flashback reveals how the confusion began. Vir Das, who is making his directorial debut with the film, enters the office. Sunil Grover, dressed exactly like Aamir and fully immersed in character, greets Vir and introduces himself as Aamir Khan. He even offers Vir a generous bonus cheque and talks confidently about making a sequel.

Sunil Grover Outsmarts Security

"It is my experience. If the film isn't a super hit, then my name is not Aamir Khan. It will get an Oscar. Take the sequel's cheque," Grover says in the clip. When the real Aamir enters the room and tries to correct the situation, the confusion escalates. Vir mistakenly addresses Sunil as Aamir, prompting the real actor to call security. However, Grover cleverly distracts the guards by offering them cheques, leading them to escort the actual Aamir out of the office triggering laughter. ‘Pant Tumhari Acchi Hai Aaj’: Did Sunil Grover Take a Dig at Jaya Bachchan’s Controversial Comment on Paparazzi While Impersonating Aamir Khan on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’? (Watch Video)

Aamir Khan Productions Reacts

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions praised Grover’s performance with a humorous caption, "@whosunilgrover itna bhi natural mat kar bhai, asli Aamir ka pata nahi chal raha hai," the production house wrote. Sunil Grover’s mimicry was also recently showcased on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he recreated Aamir’s mannerisms during an episode featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Aamir Khan Praises Sunil Grover’s Mimicry

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir expressed admiration for Grover’s performance. "I wouldn't even call it mimicry. It was so authentic, I felt like I was watching myself. I saw a small clip, and now I'm going to watch the whole episode," he said. He added, "What I saw was priceless. I was laughing so much I couldn't breathe! There was no malice in it at all. I must have laughed the loudest". Aamir Khan Praises Sunil Grover’s Mimicry of Him on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Calls It ‘Priceless’ (Watch Video)

About ‘Happy Patel’

Directed by Vir Das, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos stars Vir Das, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Dutt, Sharib Hashmi and Imran Khan. Aamir Khan has produced the film and will also appear in a cameo role. With its playful promotional campaign and viral moments, the film continues to build curiosity among audiences ahead of its release. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, January 16.

