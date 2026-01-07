Nick Jonas has once again won over the internet by revealing his latest favourite Bollywood track his wife Priyanka Chopra’s song Baby Slowly Slowly. The singer shared a fun vacation clip of himself vibing to the track beside Priyanka, instantly sending fans into a frenzy and adding another adorable moment to the couple’s growing list of viral memories. ‘Wow’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts to Hubby Nick Jonas’ New Song ‘Gut Punch’; Hrithik Roshan Calls It ‘Love It’ (View Post)

Nick Jonas Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Vacation Moment

The video, shared on Instagram, quickly gained traction, with fans praising Nick’s love for Indian music and his playful chemistry with Priyanka. In the Instagram clip, Nick can be seen enjoying the song while sitting next to Priyanka during their vacation. The actress’ reaction - a mix of surprise and playful confusion became a highlight for viewers. Sharing the video, Nick captioned it, "Vacation eyes. Sound up." The casual yet affectionate moment resonated strongly with fans, who flooded the comments section with love and playful reactions.

Fans React to the Clip

The video went viral within hours, with fans admiring the couple’s easy camaraderie. One netizen wrote, "Stop, we are already in your team, jiju, how can you win our hearts everyday more," while another commented, "I knew this was coming. Cuties!" The clip further strengthened Nick’s reputation among Indian fans as the much-loved “National jiju,” a nickname he has earned for embracing Indian culture and Bollywood music. Baby Slowly Slowly gained attention after Priyanka Chopra performed it alongside Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 4. The performance quickly became a social media trend, with several users recreating and sharing their own versions online. Nick’s endorsement of the track has only amplified its popularity among international audiences. Nick Jonas Grooves to Wife Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ Track With Brothers Before Concert (Watch Video)

Nick Jonas Keeps Vibing to Bollywood Hits

Nick Jonas’ fondness for Bollywood is no secret. Priyanka has previously revealed that Nick often listens to energetic Hindi tracks before his stage performances to get into the right groove. Recently, Nick’s videos vibing to popular tracks such as Shararat from Dhurandhar, Aap Jaisa Koi and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi also went viral, delighting fans across social media platforms. With Baby Slowly Slowly now added to his playlist, Nick continues to bridge cultures through music while giving fans heartwarming glimpses into his personal life with Priyanka.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nick Jonas' Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).