In a grand musical showdown held at EVP Film City in Chennai, Nikhil was crowned the winner of Super Singer Season 11 on February 1, 2026. After six months of intense competition, the live finale concluded with Nikhil lifting the coveted trophy, having consistently impressed both the judging panel and the viewing public throughout the season.

The grand finale featured a historic lineup of seven finalists, including Nikhil, Dishathana, Saran Raja, Meenatchi, Thavaseeli, Abraham Nithya Pandian, and Darshana. While online polls and social media trends had initially suggested a neck-and-neck race between Dishathana and Saran, Nikhil emerged as the victor following a series of high-stakes performances.

Saran and Dishathana were named the joint first runners-up, while Meenatchi secured the second runner-up position. The results were determined by a combination of the judges' scores and a massive influx of audience votes cast through the JioHotstar app and missed call services.

As the title winner of Season 11, Nikhil, was awarded a luxury apartment valued at INR 60 lakh from DAC Developers. This follows the show's tradition of providing life-changing rewards to its winners, aiming to provide a solid foundation for their future careers in the music industry.

The runners-up also received significant recognition for their achievements. Saran and Dishathana shared an INR 10 lakh prize as the first runners-up, while Meenatchi took home INR 5 lakh. Third runner-up Thavaseeli was awarded INR 3 lakh for her performance in the competition.

The season was presided over by a diverse panel of industry experts who provided technical guidance and mentorship. The core judging team included playback singers P Unnikrishnan and Anuradha Sriram, alongside filmmaker Mysskin and music composer Thaman S.

The judges' expert critiques shaped the contestants' journeys since the season launch in August 2025. The finale also featured several guest appearances from the Tamil music and film fraternity, who lauded the high calibre of talent in this year's "Senior" category.

Launched on August 2, 2025, Super Singer 11 maintained its position as one of Tamil television's most-watched reality programs. Hosted by the popular duo Ma Ka Pa Anand and Priyanka Deshpande, the season was noted for its regional mentoring format, which shaped how contestants trained and performed.

With the curtains closing on Season 11, Nikhil joins an elite group of former winners who have successfully transitioned into professional playback singing in Indian cinema.

