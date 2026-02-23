Bengaluru, February 23: A 19-year-old college student was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by two men during a private party at a luxury villa in north Bengaluru. The survivor, a first-year BA student originally from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, had been invited to the gathering by an acquaintance she met through the social media platform Instagram. According to investigators, the incident occurred in the early hours of February 15 at a property identified as ‘Rex Villa.’ The police have identified and arrested the two accused as 21-year-old Dixon Sando and 35-year-old Nikhil. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Gang Raped by 4 Known Youths at Private Hotel’s Terrace Near Jyothi Nivas College, 1 Detained.

In her official statement, the survivor alleged that the men coerced her into consuming a "pink-colored pill," which caused immediate dizziness and a loss of consciousness. She stated that she was then taken to a room within the villa and sexually assaulted. The teenager further claimed she regained partial awareness during the assault and was later locked in the room and threatened with "dire consequences" if she reported the matter. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

Teenager Allegedly Gang-Raped in Bengaluru

Traumatized by the ordeal and the subsequent threats, the student did not immediately contact authorities. However, after seeking medical attention at a city hospital on February 17, she disclosed the incident to her family, who encouraged her to file a police report. The Amruthahalli Police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), invoking sections related to gang rape and criminal intimidation. An investigation into the event and the background of the accused is currently underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

