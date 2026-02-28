Bengaluru, February 28: In a disturbing development, the Amruthahalli Police have uncovered an alleged s*xual exploitation racket targeting college students in the city. The police have arrested the alleged mastermind Nikhil, a native of Sakleshpur, along with his associate Dixon Sandra from West Bengal. Officials said the accused were secured after they were traced to Nelamangala following days of evasion.

According to investigators, Nikhil operated a second hand car showroom and car washing center in Basaveshwaranagar, which police suspect was used as a cover. He allegedly assigned his associates the task of befriending young women from reputed colleges through Instagram and other social media platforms. Bengaluru Gang-Rape Case Sees New Twist: Accused Alleges Extortion Bid, Says ‘She Wanted Sugar Daddy’.

Once trust was built, the victims were invited to private parties at a rented villa near Jakkur. Police said the women were allegedly given alcohol and drugs. In some instances, intoxicating substances were reportedly mixed into drinks without their knowledge. When the victims became semi conscious, they were allegedly s*xually assaulted by Nikhil and his associates. Valentine’s Day Horror in Bengaluru: Boyfriend, His Friend Drugged, Gang Raped Me, Says 19-Year-Old Student.

While claims have surfaced that as many as 19 young women may have been targeted and have approached police to share their accounts, officials clarified that, as of now, only one formal FIR has been registered based on a 19 year old college student’s complaint. The survivor alleged that the assault took place during a Valentine’s Day party after she lost consciousness.

Police also confirmed that, prior to the FIR, the accused had approached the Malleswaram Police claiming the woman attempted to extort money by threatening to file false allegations. Authorities said they are probing the case from all angles.

Investigators are examining whether the accused recorded videos of the assaults and used them for blackmail. They are also verifying the ownership details of the villa where the parties were hosted. Police stated that despite reported pressure from certain individuals, the investigation is proceeding based strictly on evidence.

Further inquiries are underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

