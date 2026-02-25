What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Hyderabad, February 25: A young YouTuber died by suicide after alleged failure in love with another YouTuber in Hyderabad. They had a break-up a year ago and she was reportedly under emotional stress after that and had allegedly attempted suicide six months ago also. Komali (21), who hails from Visakhapatnam, hanged herself at her uncle’s house in Chitrapuri colony in Manikonda under the limits of Raidurgam Police Station, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light after Komali’s family lodged a complaint with the police.

Komali was a B.Sc at student Mallareddy University and was making YouTube videos part-time. She had been in love with Nikhil Reddy, a successful YouTuber while doing a software job, for three years. Nikhil also hails from Visakhapatnam. They had a break-up a year ago due to some differences. She was reported to have been under severe emotional stress after the break-up and had allegedly attempted suicide six months ago also. Haryana Shocker: YouTubers in Live-in Relationship Jump Off Seventh Floor of Their Apartment in Bahadurgarh, Die.

Nikhil had reportedly called her two days ago and they had an argument. She hanged herself with a saree when no one was at home. Komali made a name for herself on social media by making YouTube videos on lifestyle, daily vlogs, and personal experiences. Her recent video on her Tirumala padyatra had gone viral. She walked up to the hill shrine to fulfil her personal wish. It became her last post. On a complaint by Komali’s family, Raidurgam police registered a case. The police were questioning family members, Nikhil and other friends as part of investigation into the reasons that led to the suicide. Dehradun Shocker: 22-Year-Old YouTuber Dies by Suicide Over Fewer YouTube Subscribers.

In another incident in Hyderabad, a man was stabbed to death by unknown assailants. The incident occurred early on Wednesday near Bharatnagar flyover under the limits of Sanathnagar Police Station. The victim had been identified as Shankar (48), a native of Karnataka. He was working at a hotel in Moosapet for the last two years. Police registered a case and shifted the body for postmortem examination. The murder is suspected to be a result of an extramarital affair.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

