The Boys Presents Diabolical Series Review: With a few more months left for the release of season three of The Boys, fans have constantly been clamouring for new content. Well, The Boys Presents: Diabolical is exactly what might keep you at bay until the next season comes out. It’s violent, bloody, and has the same amount of craziness that you would expect from its live-action counterpart. The Batman Movie Review: Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson Deliver the Definitive Version of DC’s Dark Knight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is a series that contains eight 13-minute animated shorts that take place within the universe of The Boys. Each episode contains a different art style influenced by some of the most iconic animated series.

Well to give a background on The Boys for those that don’t know about it, it takes place in this world where superheroes exist and are commercialised for the company Vought’s gain. Although not everything is right, as the superheroes themselves put on a show for the public, the behind-the-scenes workers are as corrupt as they come.

With The Boys Presents: Diabolical you get a continuation of that theme and it actually adds more to the universe that I imagined. Going into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, I thought it would be a one-and-done thing with not much to it, but rather there is actual world building here. You get more insight into what Vought actually is and how they operate. So much so that when I remembered some earlier parts of The Boys, it just added another layer of depth to it.

Check Out The Trailer:

The Boys Presents: Diabolical also has some really fun concepts that triumphs over the craziness of the actual show. This is quite noticeable from the first episode that seems like a riff on Baby’s Day Out, but quickly turns into a massive bloodbath where the gore is turned up to an 11. It’s honestly the same amount of fun that’s present in The Boys, only being that with animation the creators can go completely crazy with it.

Another one of my favourite episodes was the finale that actually helps expand this universe so much more, and can also have some implications on season 3. It focuses on Homelander joining the Seven and packs in a nice origin tale that will leave you wanting more. Not only that, it also gives more insight into Homelander.

The animation of every episode, like I said, is influenced by a popular cartoon. You see clear inspirations of Looney Tune, Rick and Morty, and Anime. It gives each and every episode a particular characteristic and helps keep things fresh. The animation style also does a great job at complimenting the plot and goes extremely well with the tone.

The cast of The Boys Presents: Diabolical is another great win. Featuring voices from actors like Jason Isaacs, Michael Cera, Ben Schwartz and Awkwafina to name a few, it brings great star power to an already amazing show.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is not entirely perfect. The runtime for each and every episode is about 13 minutes long, and this can definitely hamper the pace of some stories. Some stories definitely feel rushed by the end and that definitely causes it to take a hit. Turning Red Movie Review: Domee Shi Delivers Pixar's Most Vibrant and Innovative Coming-of-Age Story Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

With the concepts being huge and ambitious, it looks like only surface level of those are explored in many cases. That makes some of the few episodes seem shallow and I feel that ultimately is a problem here. With that, we don’t get big emotional payoffs for many of the concepts, which necessarily isn’t a bad thing, but when the episode is building up to a crescendo, the impact of it just isn’t felt.

Yay!

Great Animation

Fun Stories

Nay!

Runtime of Episodes

Can Lack Emotional Impact

Final Thoughts

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is a perfect appetiser to keep fans satisfied until season 3 drops. The showrunners here have created something really fun that adds more to the world of The Boys and it compliments the universe well. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 3.5

