Single Papa Review: Single Papa is Netflix’s new family-friendly dramedy produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under their banner Juggernaut Productions, and headlined by Kunal Kemmu. And Kemmu, once again, reminds us of the curious case of an actor Bollywood has never fully known what to do with. A gifted child artist turned leading man turned filmmaker, Kemmu has seen a career shaped as much by the industry’s missteps as his own early choices. But even when his films let him down, the talent never wavered. Single Papa arrives, refreshingly, as one of the rare showcases that knows how to use him the best way possible. ‘Single Papa’: Kunal Kemmu Reveals Why He Said Yes to the Netflix Series Within Minutes.

And shine he does. Kemmu plays a privileged, wealthy man-child who impulsively decides to adopt an abandoned baby and raise it, defying his conservative family and challenging entrenched notions around masculinity and caregiving. It is a role that could easily have slipped into caricature, yet Kemmu locates just the right mix of charm, entitlement and earnestness.

Gaurav (Kemmu) is the son of Jatin Gehlot (Manoj Pahwa), a prosperous wine-shop owner, and Poonam Gehlot (Ayesha Raza). Recently divorced from Aparna (Isha Talwar) because of incompatible views on parenthood—he craves a child; she prefers a child-free life and cannot manage his emotional neediness - Gaurav lives in a household where sarcasm is currency. His sister Namrata aka Nammo (Prajakta Koli) is engaged to Goldie (Ankur Rathee), whose wealthy, upper-caste family never misses an opportunity to underscore their superiority under the guise of humour.

Watch the Trailer of 'Single Papa':

Then comes the inciting turn: an abandoned baby discovered in Gaurav’s car during a stag night with his married best friend Pawan (Suhail Nayyar). Gaurav wants to adopt her. His father vehemently opposes the idea - enough to throw him out - while the adoption expert, Mrs Malhotra (Neha Dhupia), remains deeply distrustful of his flippant, unreliable nature.

A Still From Single Papa trailer

What works immediately in Single Papa is its likeable ensemble and its clean, accessible storytelling. The show consciously avoids gratuitous profanity, sexual content or excessive darkness, yet still manages to remain engaging, warm and consistently entertaining - a refreshing rarity in a landscape often compelled to chase edginess.

With the involvement of Shashank Khaitan (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari), Ishita Moitra (Call Me Bae) and Neeraj Udhwani (Jug Jugg Jeeyo), the series carries a distinctly Dharma-infused gloss. Its characters - almost all affluent - inhabit impossibly attractive homes, even when they are supposedly struggling, but the aesthetic polish does add to the show’s easy appeal. Hitesh Kewalya (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) contributes a more grounded sensibility, particularly in the chaotic but recognisable family dynamics and in a sly nod to his own breakout film.

A Still From Single Papa trailer

The writing is frequently witty, the humour understated and situational. Familiar dynamics - Jatin and Poonam’s bickering and suspicion play evoke Paresh Rawal and Shoma Anand in Hungama - still land well because the performers know exactly how to pitch them. Even the show’s casting against type pays off, most notably with Dayanand Shetty, who arrives in the penultimate episode as a ‘manny’ and promptly steals the show.

A Still From Single Papa trailer

But this is ultimately Kemmu’s playground. His ad-libbing instincts appear to be in fine form, giving Gaurav a wonderfully loose, unpredictable rhythm. Gaurav is not a politically correct protagonist; he often says the wrong thing, and the show never tries to sand off his rough edges. His arrested development isn’t magically resolved by the finale, but his journey works precisely because the character achieves something meaningful without undergoing a contrived personality overhaul. His obsession with being a “single papa” is never fully contextualised, but the emotional beats - protecting his sister’s engagement, navigating the adoption scrutiny, learning to be accountable, standing up for his manny - give him texture. 'Single Papa' Actor Kunal Kemmu Remembers Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm', Says the Film Gave Him Real Acting Validation.

A Still From Single Papa trailer

Kemmu is particularly strong in the fifth episode, dealing with his confused affections for Aparna and Shreyaa (Aisha Ahmed) as a barrage of doorbells derails his attempts at emotional clarity. He also delivers one of the show’s most touching moments in a scene defending an employee’s job - an understated but heartfelt beat that demonstrates his dramatic control.

The supporting cast is uniformly effective. Manoj Pahwa and Ayesha Raza are reliably entertaining; Prajakta Koli sells Nammo’s barbed sarcasm with ease; and Suhail Nayyar is funny enough that you want to see more of his bromance with Kemmu. Isha Talwar and Aisha Ahmed are also very affable in their roles.

Neha Dhupia, as the stern CACA head, is serviceable, but her character is given little more than a string of misandrist provocations to justify Gaurav’s progressive rebuttals. Her eventual change of heart feels like a screenplay requirement rather than an earned evolution; the series never truly invests in her arc.

A Still From Single Papa trailer

The finale, set around a wedding, is where the writing slightly falters. Too many narrative knots are untied with convenient speed, granting several characters an easy absolution for the sake of a cheerful wrap-up. The Gaurav–Aparna dynamic, in particular, is left dangling with no meaningful closure. Yet even with these shortcomings, the episode maintains enough emotional buoyancy to end the season on a satisfying, big-hearted note.

'Single Papa' Review - Final Thoughts

Single Papa is a well-crafted, enjoyable comedy series perfect for family viewing - one powered significantly by Kunal Kemmu’s layered and delightful performance. Its warmth never feels forced, its humour rarely overreaches, and its heart remains firmly in the right place. Single Papa is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 4.5

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2025 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).