Mumbai, January 27: Madhuri Dixit Nene's series debut The Fame Game, a story set in the world of glitz, glamour and fame and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, will premiere on Netflix on February 25. Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa's Film’s Release Date Postponed To February 11.

Madhuri will play the role of a Bollywood icon, Anamika Anand in the series, who seemingly has a perfect life. The series was earlier known as Finding Anamika.

There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! #TheFameGame pic.twitter.com/dTbJ2qkSqQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2022

The Fame Game brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. The series promises to be a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress's life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi. The series is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment.